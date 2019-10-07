GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $59.62 million and approximately $38.69 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00072015 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00139171 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 214.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,230.22 or 0.99674836 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000637 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

