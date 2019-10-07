Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Gaia stock remained flat at $$5.90 on Wednesday. 85,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,277.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dae Mellencamp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 281,629 shares of company stock worth $2,391,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

