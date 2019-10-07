Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 406,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,441. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.