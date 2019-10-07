Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Freedom Foods Group Ltd (ASX:FNP) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.19 ($3.68) and last traded at A$5.17 ($3.67), 124,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.15 ($3.65).

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Freedom Foods Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Freedom Foods Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

Freedom Foods Group Limited engages in sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling plant and dairy based beverages in Australia, New Zealand, China, South East Asia, and North America. It operates through five segments: Cereal & Snacking, Plant Based Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Speciality Seafood, and Nutritionals.

