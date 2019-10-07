Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FWP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.