Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Stock Price Up 30.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) shares rose 30.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 381,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 48,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

