Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

