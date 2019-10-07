FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 132,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,028.85. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

