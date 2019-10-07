FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FleetCor Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.25.

NYSE:FLT traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.72. 555,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,621. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.06.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

