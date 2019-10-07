First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,345. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

