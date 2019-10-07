First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other First Seacoast Bancorp news, Director Mark P. Boulanger purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $32,058.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

