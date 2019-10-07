First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 131,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251,633 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

