First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 8.04%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
