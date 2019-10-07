First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,532,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 379,583 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in First Bank by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,163,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bank by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

