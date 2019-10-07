Financial Survey: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) versus Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -69.78% N/A -96.61% Park City Group 18.43% 9.77% 7.98%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 1.26 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Park City Group $21.17 million 5.14 $3.90 million $0.17 32.29

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

