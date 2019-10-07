Financial Survey: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and LAIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $263.20 million 0.20 -$6.55 million ($0.27) -7.59 LAIX $92.68 million 2.31 -$70.99 million ($2.79) -1.60

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. Lincoln Educational Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services -1.54% -11.61% -2.83% LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lincoln Educational Services and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 2 0 0 2.00

LAIX has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.41%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats LAIX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and information technology areas. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10,525 students enrolled. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.