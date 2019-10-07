Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 9.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares traded down 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89, 634,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 720,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $166.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 49.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 13.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

