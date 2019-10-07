Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.88.

FRT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.93. 278,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,692. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

