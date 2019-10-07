Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,187. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter worth $4,808,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

