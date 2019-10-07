Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,116. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,241,856.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.