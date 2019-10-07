Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EYEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,633. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 605,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,603.12. Also, insider Stephen From sold 127,355 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $30,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,154 shares of company stock worth $39,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

