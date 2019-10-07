Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $159.00 and last traded at $159.00, approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

