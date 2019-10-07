Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Up 1.5%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66, 17,543 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 85,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

