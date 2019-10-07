Everex Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004555 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Tidex and HitBTC. During the last week, Everex has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $1.24 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00194376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01025309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BX Thailand, Tidex, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.