EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $623,077.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $419,159.00 and $623,077.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00398837 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012621 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009142 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,469,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,469,404 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

