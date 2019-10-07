ETHLend (LEND) Price Hits $0.0045

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Kyber Network. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, ABCC, Gate.io, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

