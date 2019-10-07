Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0324 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $901,010.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 60.4% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.02210784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,389,239 coins and its circulating supply is 165,359,827 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.