Eterbase Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase has a market cap of $1.80 million and $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00079742 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00398390 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012184 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008793 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001338 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Eterbase

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinTiger, IDEX, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

