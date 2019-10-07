Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) vs. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Head to Head Contrast

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 15.51 $390.15 million $12.57 26.28 Starwood Property Trust $1.11 billion 6.12 $385.83 million $2.11 11.44

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Starwood Property Trust. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Essex Property Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 0 7 9 0 2.56 Starwood Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $299.90, suggesting a potential downside of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 28.83% 6.43% 3.27% Starwood Property Trust 31.15% 10.51% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Starwood Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

