ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PLUS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in ePlus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 55,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ePlus by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

