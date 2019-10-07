Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

