ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Santander upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 368,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,956. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.9545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ENI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ENI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 140,044 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 148.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

