Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 525,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. Energizer has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after acquiring an additional 810,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,356 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,601,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $58,575,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

