Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $715.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.80 million and the lowest is $712.24 million. Energizer posted sales of $457.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Energizer news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,246.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Energizer by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Energizer by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 428,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 525,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

