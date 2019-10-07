EMvision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) Shares Up 5.6%

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd (ASX:EMV) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.67 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.47), 106,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.63 ($0.44).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.00 million and a PE ratio of -10.48.

EMvision Medical Devices Company Profile (ASX:EMV)

EMvision Medical Devices Limited focuses on developing and commercializing medical imaging devices using electromagnetic microwave imaging for diagnosing stroke and other medical applications in Europe and Australia. It intends to offer brain scanner, a portable clinical prototype that utilizes the EMvision technology to create three dimensional images of the human brain.

