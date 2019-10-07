Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 59,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 829,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 250,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

