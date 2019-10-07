Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.09.

EMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE EMA traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.28. 2,601,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Emera has a twelve month low of C$38.09 and a twelve month high of C$58.89.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emera will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

