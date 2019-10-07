Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $39.43 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $186,587.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,839,272,598 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.