Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESLT. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $166.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 108.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth $209,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

