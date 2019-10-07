eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.09, 818,302 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 568,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.
Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.
In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares worth $18,016,648. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in eHealth by 138.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 33.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
