eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.09, 818,302 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 568,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

Several research firms have commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares worth $18,016,648. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in eHealth by 138.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 33.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

