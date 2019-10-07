Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 259,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,333. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,789. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill acquired 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

