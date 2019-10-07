Eden Innovations (ASX:EDE) Shares Up 15.9%

Eden Innovations Ltd (ASX:EDE)’s share price shot up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 8,298,272 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.05.

Eden Innovations Company Profile (ASX:EDE)

Eden Innovations Ltd provides various clean technology solutions in Australia, India, and the United States. The company offers EdenCrete, a carbon nanotube enriched admixture for concrete; and OptiBlend, a retrofit dual fuel kit for diesel generator sets. It also provides Pyrolysis, a technology to produce carbon nanotube, and carbon nanofibre and hydrogen; Hythane, a blend of hydrogen and natural gas; and EdenPlast, a carbon nanotube enriched polymers and plastics.

