Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.65.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,638. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32.

The firm also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

