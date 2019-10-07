DraftCoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,251.00 and $148.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,705,797 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,797 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

