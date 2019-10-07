Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of DVD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.