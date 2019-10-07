Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DVD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVD. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 848,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

