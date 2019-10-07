Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE DVD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.12. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
