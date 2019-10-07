Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE DVD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.12. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 848,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

