Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report sales of $231.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.15 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $197.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $919.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $931.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $943.30 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $970.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

DEI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 806,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

