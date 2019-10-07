Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DISCA. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,671. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

