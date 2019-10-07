DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.20. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.