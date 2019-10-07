Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $45,812.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $47.36 or 0.00572528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00192954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01030085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 112,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kryptono and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

