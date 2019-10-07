Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 930,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,532. The company has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

